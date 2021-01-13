President Trump impeached just a week before Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

“They were radicalized by the president who intentionally lied to his supporters that the election was stolen and then told them when to come to DC, where to protest and who to direct their anger at,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA).

Chu says she spent those terrifying hours hiding in her office.

“I did not know if a rioter was on the other side ready to attack, kidnap or murder me,” Chu said.

Democrats argue the president needs to be held accountable.

“The president provoked these domestic terrorists with words, with actions and conduct,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

But Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole says instead of impeachment, Congress should focus on uniting the country.

“I can think of nothing that will cause further division more than the path the majority is now taking,” Cole said.

Texas Republican Louie Gohmert says Democrats are rushing the process.

“This is so dangerous what you are doing, forgetting all the precedents,” Gohmert said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says with only a week left in the president’s term, she had no choice but to move quickly. She’s also urging the senate to act immediately.

“The president must be convicted by the Senate, a constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man,” Pelosi said.

The Senate is not scheduled to reconvene until Jan. 19, the day before inauguration.