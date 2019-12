President Donald Trump poses for photos as he meets with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump is now the third president is US history to be impeached.

The House of Representatives taking historic votes on two articles of impeachment Wednesday night.

The Senate will hold a trial to determine whether or not the President will be convicted and removed from office.