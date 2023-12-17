Millions of people are said to come through and visit Presque Isle each year. That many people creates a tall task for safety teams in the park.

Lifeguards at Presque Isle play a crucial role in making sure people can enjoy the park without harm but staffing those beaches has been difficult.

Not many people have their minds on swimming in Lake Erie and taking a trip to the beach in the middle of December. But for the Lifeguard Association at Presque Isle, they’re looking to stay ahead of the curve and recruit new lifeguards ahead of the 20-24 season.

“Last year we didn’t open up a couple of beaches because we didn’t have enough guards and we’re hoping to overcome that this year. It’s the sheer number of kids are down and the different organizations that are looking for those lifeguards has increased in the last couple of years,” said Bob North, Lake Erie Lifeguard manager.

North said they’ve been doing everything they can to stay competitive with those other organizations and offer a unique experience.

A lifeguard supervisor who has been with the team for six years agrees, saying it’s hard work, but rewarding beyond anything you can imagine.

“You learn so much from what you do. Every morning we’re doing workouts and training, really, to perfect our skills. We’re really a big family out here and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Beatrice Vieira, Presque Isle Lifeguard supervisor. “You’re really fine-tuning those skills of being a lifeguard and being able to rescue somebody on a beach, it’s way different than a pool.”

The supervisor said she’s done it all from patrolling the beaches and lake with an ATV or jet ski, responding to emergency calls by ambulance, and even swimming out to the break wall to save distressed swimmers.

And to stay competitive, wages were raised over the last few years. New lifeguards make $17.70 an hour and supervisors make over $20.

It’s something they felt they needed to do otherwise, the beach experience for guests at Presque Isle might look a little bit different.

“Some of the beaches just wouldn’t open up again. Lake Erie, Presque Isle, it can be a really dangerous place to be if you’re not really familiar with the water,” North said. “A lot of people want to take advantage of Presque Isle and we’d like to have as much of this beach open and open up safely for them.”

If you or someone you know may be interested in becoming a lifeguard, check out the application online here.