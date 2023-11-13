It’s almost that time of year for Presque Isle State Park to light up for the holidays.

Jon DeMarco, the executive director of Presque Isle Partnership, said the organization is gearing up for the 4th annual Presque Isle Lights display.

The lights are a festive showcase of seasonal decoration and it is open to the public as a free drive-through event.

He added volunteers have been coming out in the afternoons while the weather is nice to help set up the park but help is still needed.

“It’s a really awesome volunteer platform, you just sign up with a username and password and then you can see all your available shifts. Most shifts are just three hours long and it’s a great way if someone’s looking for service hours for school or if they’re just looking to give back to the peninsula in some way, this is a great way to do it,” DeMarco said.

Demarco went on to say the lights will shine for all to see beginning on Dec. 1.