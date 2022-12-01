As the holiday season gets underway, Presque Isle State Park is hosting its third annual light show with Christmas lights and decorations across the park.

It’s the third annual evening drive-thru light show held at Presque Isle State Park.

The lights will be turned on Thursdays through Sundays all throughout the month of December starting at 6 p.m.

Park areas that feature the lights include the ranger station, waterworks picnic shelters, the Presque Isle Lighthouse, and several lagoons just to name a few. The state park says that there are stretches of darkness in between displays.