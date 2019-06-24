Presque Isle sand replenishment underway

After serving as an attraction to four million people each year, Presque Isle State Park is once again replenishing their sand, but this year its different.



68,000 cubic yards will be covered due to the federal government granting $1.5 million dollars for the replenishment. The Army Core Of Engineers are overseeing this project. Congressman Mike Kelly spoke about how the work currently being done will help continue make the beaches here in Erie be a destination place.

“If I am sitting at home and don’t have the opportunity to go away for a week or two, would I have the opportunity to take the kids after church on Sunday to Lake Erie? What if I have the chance to go to Presque Isle for the day on the shores of Lake Erie and you found out the shores aren’t there anymore? Well, they are there because we replenished the sand.” Kelly said.

In total the Presque Isle beaches have hand the sand replenished for the last 27 years.