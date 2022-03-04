(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park is enjoyed by thousands of visitors each month, all year, but for about 100 days every year, the park’s population explodes.

Like the annual migration of the purple martins in early April, people flock to the park enmasse between Memorial Day (in 2022 it’ll be May 30) and Labor Day (Sept. 5 in 2022). Each year, more than 4 million visitors travel to the park, and about half of those visitors visit between those holidays.

“We call it the 100 days of summer,” Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said. Greene has held the position for about seven years.

While businesses lamented closures and capacity limits during the coronavirus pandemic, Greene said Presque Isle State Park’s visitation was “astronomically high.” Some 4.9 million visitors came to the park in 2020, and in 2021, that had dipped down to 4.7 million visitors. Greene said with pandemic restrictions easing more, he expects visitation to return to near normal levels for 2022.

Preparing for the boom of summer recreators, Greene said the park already has begun the process of onboarding seasonal staff. The spring ramp-up to Memorial Day is the busy season for the park’s clerical staff, Greene explained. Throughout the winter months, some 35 or 40 salaried employees work the park, but seasonal summer staff balloons to 120 employees. That’s all paperwork that has to be filled out and filed.

“It’s fast and furious for the clerical staff right now,” Greene said.

While the park’s seven educators work on spring programming to accommodate school field trips from local schools and from Ohio, they also are planning summer programming for when families arrive and when the park focuses on its GOPA (Get Outdoors PA) campaign. Soon the educators will be working four or five days per week.

Each fall the park winterizes several buildings. Because the bulk of the park’s traffic is so seasonal – though as many as 15,000 visitors can travel to and through the park on a nice winter day – many of the buildings are unheated. Each spring, those buildings need to be readied again to serve the visitors.

They survey the roads and the parking lots, looking for damage caused by snowplows so they can make repairs.

“We want to get everything as tiptop as we possibly can so we don’t have to remove people from an area during the busy time for repairs,” Greene said. “That way if something does come up, we can look to see if we can get by with bubblegum and duct tape.”

And the park doesn’t run without supplies. As spring approaches, the park reviews its budget to ensure enough supplies are available to get through the 100 days of summer. The commonwealth’s budget isn’t usually approved until July – right in the middle of the 100 days.

“The 20,000 to 30,000 people coming for the Fourth of July don’t care if we have a budget or not,” Greene said.

Staff and members of the Corps of Engineers soon will complete their annual beach walk. They’ll decide which projects should be tackled for beach preservation and restoration, and they’ll determine how much sand to deliver for “beach nourishment.”

Every year, the park and the Corps of Engineers share the cost ($1.5 million each) to truck sand to Presque Isle. About 40,000 cubic yards of sand would naturally travel to the park, but development along the shoreline has changed the way sand moves in Lake Erie, Greene explained.

In 2019, the park was in a period of high water, so they delivered 100,000 cubic yards to the beach. In 2021, they delivered 70,000 cubic yards. Greene said he hopes the park is ebbing out of the high-water period and expects they will truck in 50,000 to 60,000 cubic yards of sand this year.

“That will adjust as the water goes down,” Greene said.

The sand typically is delivered to Beach 6 where it’s then able to migrate as it naturally would, Greene said, carried by wind and waves.

“That’s the natural system of beaches,” he said. “Prevailing wind and waves created the shape of the peninsula.”

Sometime around Earth Day (April 22 each year), a couple hundred community members come to the park for beach cleanup. After they’re done cleaning, park staff use heavy machinery to move logs and other large debris from the beach.

“It’s a good beginning of the season for the public to get involved, and doing that helps us out a ton,” Greene said. “There are a lot of families that come out, and it’s like their annual tradition. You see some of the same families every year.”

He commended the community members who adopt a beach year-round.

For swimming beaches, the sand is groomed with beach grooming machinery. On other sections, the park leaves the organic debris to maintain a more natural environment.

“That (debris) also stabilizes the beaches,” Greene said. “It’s a good compromise. We have some swimming beaches, and then we leave natural ones so people can see what it would be like there was no hand of man here on the park.”

Public safety efforts begin to ramp up in the next month or so, Greene explained. Lifeguard recruiting currently is at full steam. Seasonal law enforcement staffing is ramping up. They’re going through annual certification trainings, and they’re repainting traffic lines on the park roads and parking lots.

“Speed enforcement is a big focus for us. We have a ton of cars and a ton of pedestrians, so we really make it a point to stay at 25 (mph) to keep it safe,” Greene said.

Training and painting is happening for the months ahead, but safety was centerstage already in March. In three days, the forecast was calling for daytime high temperatures in the low 60s, then at night temperatures were expected to drop back to near freezing.

“These big swing days are when people get in trouble,” Greene said. “They’ll start out on the bike trail, and they overestimate what they can do or don’t know that the trail is 13 miles long. They realize halfway that they can’t make it the rest of the way, and they’re in shorts and a T-shirt, and now it’s 4:30 p.m. and starting to get cold…”

Staff is on the lookout for those situations.

For now, shanties remain on the thawing ice in the bay, and several fishermen trying their luck. A family walked toward the ice, put an apprehensive foot to the edge where the ice met the shore. When the foot broke through and found the shallow water, they turned back. Not everybody who approached the ice walked out on it.

“While we’re getting ready for our busy season, we’re constantly taking care of the visitation we have all year long,” Greene said.