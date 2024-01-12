The majority of Presque Isle State Park remains closed to the public as crews continue to clean up following extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm.

The biggest downed trees have been successfully moved off roadways, and some trails near the entrance are opened.

But no one is permitted beyond Stull Interpretive Center since Penelec still has work to do, and preparation is underway for more severe weather expected this weekend.

“We’re doing a lot of brush cleanup from downed stuff. There’s some downed power lines that are really prohibiting us from opening up at this time. And quite honestly, we’re doing some preparing for tonight’s winds as we come to round two of this,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager at Presque Isle State Park.

That preparation includes taking down trees that are leaning as well as having equipment staged and ready to go.