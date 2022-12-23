(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park has announced the park will close to the public at about noon on Dec. 23 due to hazardous winter conditions.

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center and the Elk Creek Access at Erie Bluffs State Park also will be closed until further notice.

The heavy winds are the primary concern, a Presque Isle State Park announcement said. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph throughout the day. Downed trees are possible in the park.

The lake level also is forecasted to be above 576 feet, some 5 feet more than yesterday. That could lead to flooded roadways, parking areas and buildings.

Downed trees, flooding, and frigid temperatures are expected to create an unsafe environment in the park.

“We will be monitoring the conditions closely today and throughout the next few days as the weather conditions fluctuate,” the announcement said. “Park visitor safety is a priority. If things continue as forecasted and conditions remain unsafe, the park will remain closed until conditions are safe for the public.”

Presque Isle State Park is at 301 Peninsula Dr. in Erie. Erie Bluffs State Park is at 11100 W. Lake Road in Lake City.