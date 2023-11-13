The staff of Presque Isle State Park are making an effort to help improve the environment.

The solar array project is taking place on Beach 8 and is expected to take the park’s electric meters to net zero.

Park operations manager Matt Greene said the project will help provide shading to vehicles while also generating more power than what is being used on the peninsula.

“With DCNR, obviously across the board with state parks and state forests, we’re really trying to figure out those alternative energy things to make our operations more sustainable and do the right thing for the environment,” said Greene.

He added panels should be up and running by early next spring and ready for Presque Isle’s next busy season.