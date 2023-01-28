The Erie March for Life took place in downtown Erie this afternoon.

This year, the Erie March for Life marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision. People for Life held this event a week after the Washington March for Life and every year for marchers who are unable to travel and still wish to support.

The goal of Saturday’s event was to bring awareness to the fight for the unborn and voiceless. A board member for people for life wants to let the community know that there is a big Erie presence of those who are willing to do their part.

“Healthcare shouldn’t hurt others so that is our main goal is to spread the awareness of that and that’s why we’re here today,” said Karli Vandervolgen, a board member for People for Life.

Congressman Mike Kelly also made an appearance and spoke after the march.