Property Tax/Rent Rebate program available for older, disabled Pennsylvania residents

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Thursday that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2021.

The assistance is available through the Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program. The program has delivered more than $7.1 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the inception of the program in 1971.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue launched this online option in 2021 to make it easier for the Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications. According to the department, nearly 500,000 Pennsylvania residents annually benefit from the program.

Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said they saw thousands of eligible residents take advantage of the easy-to-use myPATH filing option to submit their rebate applications.

“Filing online saves you a trip to the mailbox and the costs of mailing in a paper application. If you know anyone who might be eligible, please encourage them to visit mypath.pa.gov to fill out an application. We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives this vital assistance.” Dan Hassell, Revenue Secretary

How to Apply

After checking eligibility requirements, you can file your rebate application online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account.

Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Using the electronic option available through mypath.pa.gov offers many benefits, including:

Fast processing and direct deposit options

The Where’s My Rebate? tool to track the status of a claim online

Error-reducing automatic calculators

Instant confirmation that your application has been filed

Security features to ensure your sensitive information is safe

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate.

When Can You Expect Your Rebate?

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Here is additional information to keep in mind:

If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your: Social Security number Claim year Date of birth



About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners..