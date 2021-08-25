PSEA president issues statement on Governor’s call for school masking legislation

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to state legislative leaders, asking them to return to session as soon as possible to help him enact legislation that would require masking in the classroom at schools and child care centers.

PSEA President Rich Askey issued the following statement:

“PSEA has been strongly encouraging school districts to require universal masking in all K-12 school buildings. We know that masking up in our schools is essential to keeping kids learning in person in the classroom all year, especially with the surging Delta variant that affects young people more aggressively than the original strain of the virus. “This is so important that we believe policymakers should explore all possible avenues to ensuring our schools remain safe, including legislative action, if that is the best way to achieve this. “We call on legislative leaders and the governor to work together to ensure our schools implement masking policies that will keep everyone safe through this school year. And, in the meantime, we continue to urge school district leaders to follow CDC guidance and adopt universal masking policies as students return to school.” PSEA President Rich Askey

Askey is a Harrisburg music teacher and the president of PSEA, which is affiliate of the National Education Association.

PSEA represents about 178,000 active and retired educators and school employees, student teachers, higher education staff, and health care workers in Pennsylvania.

