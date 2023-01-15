Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman.

21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10PM.

Her direction of travel is not known.

She has not been seen or heard from since leaving the residence. She is a white female, five feet four inches, 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and she had a large backpack with her.

Anyone with information about Emily “Emma” McBeth is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Girard Station at 814-774-9611.