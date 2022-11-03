(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating multiple reports and incidents of bricks and bags of rocks thrown from overpasses at vehicles on Interstates 79 and 90.

According to a PSP news release, one incident happened on Oct. 31 and four separate incidents were overnight Nov. 2 to Nov. 3.

PSP provided the location of three of the incidents: Lake Pleasant Road overpass on Interstate 90; Millfair Road overpass on Interstate 90; and Old State Road overpass on Interstate 79.

“The Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind the community that the Pennsylvania

Crimes Code states that whoever intentionally throws, shoots or propels a rock, stone, brick, or

piece of iron, steel or other like metal, or any deadly or dangerous missile, or fire bomb, into a

vehicle or instrumentality of public transportation that is occupied by one or more persons

commits a misdemeanor of the first degree,” PSP said in the news release. “Also, whoever intentionally throws, shoots, drops or causes to be propelled any solid object,

from an overpass or any other location adjacent to or on a roadway, onto or toward said

roadway shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree.”

A first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. A second-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 2 years in jail and a fine of $5,000.

“The impact of committing such a crime can not only cause serious damage to passing vehicles,

but it can also potentially be fatal for the motorist. At which point more serious charges would

be applicable along with the propulsion of missiles stated above,” PSP said.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call PSP Erie at (814) 898-1641. To leave an anonymous tip about the incidents, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or go online to the Crime Stoppers website.