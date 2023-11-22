Crawford Co., Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Crawford County resident reported someone poured bleach in the gas tank of their equipment.

According to PSP Corry, troopers were first called out to a home in the 10000 block of Donna Road in Troy Township after the resident reported smelling bleach coming from his backhoe after it wouldn’t start.

The resident said the backhoe was working properly the night before and when they returned the next day it wouldn’t run and smelled bleach around it.

After opening the gas cap and checking the engine, the resident found someone had poured bleach in the gas tank which caused the backhoe to stop working and caused what they said was about $5,000 in damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.