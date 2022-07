(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced results from a recent DUI checkpoint.

PSP held the checkpoint from 10 p.m. on July 1 until 3 a.m. on July 2. The checkpoint was at State Route 290 (Bayfront Connector) at segment marker 40.

According to a news release about the checkpoint, roving patrols also were employed.

A total of 41 motorists were contacted resulting in two DUI arrests, 34 other traffic citations, and 30 warnings.