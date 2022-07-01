(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking two suspects that allegedly fired shots at a PSP trooper.

Shadarryl Jones, 29, and Rakeem Jones, 29, both of Erie, are wanted for the incident.





According to a PSP report, PSP troopers began following a red 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV at about 1:30 a.m. on June 25 along West 26th Street in Erie after it sped out of a parking lot. After three blocks, the vehicle abruptly stopped in the road. The passenger then allegedly opened the door and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the marked PSP patrol vehicle.

A trooper returned fire and the suspect vehicle fled. An Erie Police Department vehicle joined the pursuit.

The Mitsubishi crashed into a parked vehicle at Chestnut and West 16th Street. Both suspects got out of the SUV, and the passenger then allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at EPD and PSP vehicles.

The suspects fled on foot. While fleeing, the passenger reportedly discarded a 9mm pistol with a 50-round drum magazine.

The issued warrants include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms offenses. According to PSP, both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

PSP is asking anybody with information to call (814) 898-1641.