(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has settled a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union for a suit related to immigration enforcement.

The settlement will provide a total of $865,000 to 10 plaintiffs and will result in changes to PSP policies.

The civil lawsuit (Marquez v. Commonwealth) was filed by the ACLU in 2019 on behalf of 10 plaintiffs who alleged civil rights violations surrounding their immigration status and detention, a PSP news release said.

By settling, PSP has avoided “protracted litigation,” the news release said.

Since the lawsuit was filed, several federal courts have issued decisions that interpret the ability of state and local law agencies to enforce civil immigration outside of a cooperation agreement. PSP plans to update and revise its policy for training and reporting of traffic stops in order to match those decisions.

According to the news release, PSP has made three updates to its policies: Revisions to Administrative Regulation 7-14, Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law to include updates that are consistent with current case law; mandatory training about the updates; continuance of PSP’s partnership with the University of Cincinnati to collect contact data reporting for traffic stops.

“I am confident these changes to policy and training will ensure the department is in compliance with current case law,” PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick said. “The positive changes will allow PSP personnel to continue to provide professional, dedicated service while staying up to date with changing case law and expectations.”