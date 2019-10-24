1  of  2
Breaking News
McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to close for remainder of the week due to gas leak McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to dismiss early due to potential gas leak

Public attends active shooter and stop the bleed training

News
Posted: / Updated:

Emergency responders are lending a hand to the community when it comes to being prepared for a life or death situation.

Brookside Fire Company holding active shooter and stop the bleed training sessions for the public. Part of the training includes teaching people how to be prepared for a possible active shooter situation and how to respond.

The other part, teaching people how to control heavy bleeding if it occurs. John Rainey, one of the instructors, says “things have changed in our lifetime, where now, people do some things we need to be aware of and prepared for.”

These training sessions are held throughout the tri-state area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar