Public attends active shooter and stop the bleed training

Emergency responders are lending a hand to the community when it comes to being prepared for a life or death situation.

Brookside Fire Company holding active shooter and stop the bleed training sessions for the public. Part of the training includes teaching people how to be prepared for a possible active shooter situation and how to respond.

The other part, teaching people how to control heavy bleeding if it occurs. John Rainey, one of the instructors, says “things have changed in our lifetime, where now, people do some things we need to be aware of and prepared for.”

These training sessions are held throughout the tri-state area.