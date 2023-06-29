(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is asking for public comment on an online plans display for work on an Erie County bridge.

That bridge carries Bargain Road (Route 4103) over Interstate 90 in McKean Township — about 1/2 mile west of the intersection with I-79.

Project work includes rehabilitating the structure, milling and asphalt paving, deck repairs, updates to the barriers, pier joint encasement and waterproof membrane installation.

Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season and is expected to last two months.

A detour will be required during construction. The proposed 5.8-mile detour route will be posted using Route 99 (Edinboro Road) and Grub Road (Route 4011).

The existing concrete box beam bridge was built in 1959. Approximately 750 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The information on the Bargain Road Bridge Project is available online. The page will remain active until July 20, 2023.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matthew Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The public online plans display was made to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.