(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dunkin’ Donuts has brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte, officially ushering in the fall season.

The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte returns Wednesday, August 16, along with the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, a pumpkin, hazelnut mixture, and pumpkin donuts and muffins.

Also announced, Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will return to grocery stores this September. The website boasts a flavor of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices – including cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

Fall freebies for August include a FREE Medium Frozen Beverage with purchase, a $3 Dunkin’ Wrap with drink purchase, and a $2 Medium Cold Brew with purchase (including customization of new Pumpkin Swirl).

Starting September 1, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy:

The celebrated return of Free Coffee Mondays where members can kick off the week with a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase.

FREE Order of Hashbrowns with a breakfast sandwich purchase.

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte, including the new Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

For those just signing up on the app, from now until September 3, new members will receive a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with purchase on their first transaction with Dunkin’ Rewards.

While Starbucks hasn’t officially announced a release date yet for its fall menu, on Monday, Aug. 14 Starbucks introduced its Summer Menu Remix lineup — Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup; Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam; Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade.

Krispy Kreme kicked off its Pumpkin Spice season on Aug. 7, with two new donuts — Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut — along with the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Donut. You can also try a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Spice Coffee.