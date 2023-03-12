Just weeks after winning the title of “Best Coffee in Erie,” the Purrista Cat Cafe has reached another milestone.

Through its partnership with the non-profit Because You Care, 100 pets have been adopted.

After paying a small donation, guests are welcome to enjoy their coffee in the company of plenty of cats.

The adoption process is just the same as it would be at Because You Care’s facility, with applicants being screened by the cat center manager.

Purrista hopes to help many more cats find their forever homes.