LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supporters are renewing their push to properly bury human remains that likely belong to Revolutionary War soldiers. The remains were found in Lake George in 2019 after a routine construction dig.

Experts believe they come from a former burial ground for soldiers, which was housed in a nearby hospital. Advocates are now asking the U.S. Army for funding to give them a proper burial at Lake George Battlefield and to build a memorial honoring their service.