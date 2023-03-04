After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, one local police lodge was able to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Over 1,000 people packed Rainbow Gardens for a charity gun raffle.

The money helps members of The Swenson Memorial FOP Lodge 48 if they need assistance. FOP Lodge 48 serves all the Troop E troopers of The Pennsylvania State Police.

Troop E covers Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.

“This fundraiser benefits our lodge and gives our lodge the money that we need to run more events, social events for our members as well as donations to the community with us being a nonprofit so that is what we do, take care of our members,” said Nicholas Stolar Swenson of Memorial FOP Lodge 48.

They also held a special charity raffle to help raise money for The ANNA Shelter and The Inner-City Neighborhood Art House.