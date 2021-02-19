Recall Alert: Toro company recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Just in time for the winter snow, the Toro company is recalling more than 7,400 snow blowers sold in the US and Canada to repair a problem that poses an amputation hazard.

There have been 5 reports of incidents where its Toro Max Snowthrower’s auger failed to disengage when the control lever is released.

The snow blowers being recalled involve 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802 listed on the back of the product.

Serial numbers included in the recall can be found on Toro’s website.

People who purchased the snow blowers are urged not to use them and to contact a Toro dealer for a free repair.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.