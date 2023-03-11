(WHTM) — Daylight Savings Time officially begins on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m.

Besides changing your clocks to “spring forward,” The American Red Cross has some reminders that this is a good time to check or change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The American Red Cross has the following tips regarding smoke detectors for Daylight Savings Time.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home This includes inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. According to the Red Cross, this is the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or a landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.



AAA also states that losing an hour of sleep and the change in time means motorists may potentially experience drowsy driving and added distractions behind the wheel as others take advantage of the longer daylight hours.

“While many people are looking forward to the end of winter, few realize the added dangers that can come as a result of a time change, especially when behind the wheel,” said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations, AAA Western and Central New York. “This hour change can disturb sleep patterns, perhaps even resulting in drowsy driving, so drivers should adjust their sleep schedule to prevent drowsiness on the road.”

As evenings become brighter with more daylight. more people will likely become more active outdoors. AAA has these tips for pedestrians:

• Dress in reflective clothing and cross at intersections or crosswalks.

• Look left, right, and left again and only cross when it is clear.

• Do not jaywalk or cross between parked cars.

• Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If a sidewalk isn’t available, walk facing traffic.