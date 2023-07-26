High temperatures are expected throughout much of the Illinois region this week. It is important to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke. In a news release, the Red Cross offers steps you can take to help stay safe when the temperatures soar.

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about 4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.

Heat exhaustion

If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.

Risk factors

Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S. More than 600 people in this country die every year from heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Some may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.

Home fire response

Even during times of extreme heat, Red Cross volunteers continue to assist families impacted by home fires. Volunteers in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter responded to three home fires in East Moline (Illinois), Galva (Illinois) and Palmyra (Missouri) in the past two weeks and provided assistance to 15 individuals, through supplying them with items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

Visit here for information on setting up your home fire escape drill and to learn more about home fire safety. Download our free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores or visiting here.

Call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) if you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster.

About the American Red Cross of Illinois

