Red Onions linked to salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Drug administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella. Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California based Thomson International, Inc. is the likely sourse of the infected onions. The companys says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the rick of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first case of salmonella were reported between June 19th and July 11th.

The FDA is still investigation the outbreak.