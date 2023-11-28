Update — As of 9:15 a.m., The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstates 79, 86, and 90 in the northwest region.

Original Story — Speed limits on three interstates have been reduced as severe winter weather falls into northwest Pennsylvania.

Due to the severity of the winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 79, 86 and 90.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 166 (Route 6N/Edinboro/Albion)

Interstate 86 from the beginning of I-86 to the New York state line

Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

I-80 previously had its speed limit reduced but has since restored to its normal speed limit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.