Reese’s tricked-out Halloween door dispenses hands-free treats

(NEXSTAR) — While some towns are all but nixing Halloween, Reese’s is hoping to bring safe trick-or-treating to neighborhood doorsteps.

The company is sending out a remote-controlled robotic door to roll through neighborhoods and dispense king-size — “because why not?” — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

When it shows up, all you have to do is say “trick or treat.”

“This Halloween is unlike any other, so we’ve upped the ante on creativity as a result,” said Allen Dark, Reese’s senior brand manager, said in a statement. “A robotic Reese’s dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!”

Reese’s robotic Halloween door

(Credit: PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

The door works using a remote control from 5,000 feet away. A built-in Bluetooth speaker activates once “trick or treat” is said, prompting a king-size Reese’s candy bar to appear in the mail slot.

And it’s tricked out to make its arrival known by the “smoke, lights and epic Halloween soundtrack.”

“What can we say? We like to make an entrance,” Reese’s said.

The Centers for Disease Control has warned against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, saying it poses a high risk of spreading the coronavirus.

To get the Trick-or-Treat Door to come to your town, go to @Reeses on Instagram and give your location using #ReesesDoor.