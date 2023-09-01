(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bird E-Scooters are coming to the City of Jamestown after Labor Day weekend.

An alternative to driving, the e-scooters are cheap and can be found in hundreds of cities around the world.

The e-scooters will be available in the City of Jamestown starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. The eco-friendly transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile app and costs $1 to start, then $0.39 cents per minute.

The announcement states Bird aims to make cities more livable by reducing car trips, traffic and carbon emissions.

Senior citizens, U.S. veterans, and individuals participating in a state or federal assistance program are eligible to receive 50% off Bird rides through community pricing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bird to Jamestown and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly, and fun way to get around. Whether going to our many great attractions down, taking a stroll along the riverfront, or running errands, residents and visitors will now have a new way to get from place to place in town,” said Eddie Sundquist, Jamestown mayor.

Complimentary helmets will be available at the Department of Development offices in Jamestown.

Drivers must be 18 or older to ride, only one rider is allowed per scooter. Wearing a helmet is recommended. Riders must travel in bike lanes and follow local traffic and safety laws.

Riders should park the e-scooters in designated parking areas or out of the right away of businesses and entrances. Not all cities have parking rules for the Bird e-scooters. Look for preferred and/or mandatory parking areas marked with a “P” in the Bird app.

No parking/no riding zones will be marked in red on the app. The e-scooters travel no faster than 15 mph.

Bird also offers tips for riding in the winter here. If conditions are too severe, Birds will not be available for riders.