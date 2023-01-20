(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town of Dunkirk.

The victim has been identified as Evan Zeller, 30, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio. Zeller was reported missing in November 2022 after he went missing while kayaking on Lake Erie in the area of Sheffield Lake, OH.

Coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office led to the identification of Zeller.