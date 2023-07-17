(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Boil water and water conservation orders have been placed for some Crawford County residents.

The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil water order and water conservation order for all water customers in the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland in New York, south of Interstate 90.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled first or you should use bottled water.

According to a release, water pressure in several areas of Brocton and Portland is low due to multiple water main breaks that occurred Monday morning. Because of this, some customers may not have any water.

Chautauqua’s Water District staff have located the source of the break and are in the process of fixing the problem. All water customers in these areas must boil their water until further notice.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled prior to use. Do not drink the water without boiling it first or use bottled water.

After the break has been fixed, Water District staff will flush the system and collect water samples to make sure the water is safe. Residents will be informed when tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are present in the system and they no longer need to boil water.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is also requiring all Village of Brocton and Town of Portland customers to please limit their water usage to reduce the draw on the storage tank until further notice. Please reduce water usage by 50%.

Customers can reduce water use by taking the following actions:

Do not use any water outside of your home or business including filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Limit washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

Use paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes. Only run automatic dishwashers when completely full.

Use less water for baths and take shorter showers.

Do not let the water run unnecessarily such as while brushing teeth or shaving.

For more information, please contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614 or go online here.