Thousands remain without power in western New York as residents there remain under a lake effect snow warning.

So far, snowfall has surpassed three feet. Flights at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been grounded after more than 3 inches fell in just one hour.

In Erie County, New York, a travel ban was put in place. Drivers are being told to stay home.

Truck drivers in the area are racing against the clock.

Plows are busy trying to keep roads clean, but still a number of drivers have been left stranded waiting to be rescued.

The lake effect system is expected to last through the weekend with some areas seeing snow into Sunday night.