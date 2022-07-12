(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A building that housed multiple businesses recently caught fire in Sheridan, New York, drawing the response of more than a dozen fire crews.

The incident was reported around 5:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 3400 block of Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan near Fredonia, New York. The Sheridan Fire Department, 15 mutual aid departments, Chautauqua County EMS, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, New York State Police, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s road patrol all responded to the fire.

Multiple businesses were housed in the building, including a pawn shop and pet grooming business. Part of the building was an old bowling alley. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, it took the firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire due to the construction of the building and its additions and renovations.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined the fire had started in a car detailing garage in the rear of the building. The cause of the fire, however, is under further investigation.