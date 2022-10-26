A project years in the making is making ground Wednesday morning in Conneaut, Ohio.

A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction for the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility.

The dredging process will scoop up all the mud and weeds from the bottom of Conneaut Harbor. It will be built on Canadian National Railway property, and cost nearly $14.9 million to be built.

The 40 acres where the facility will be built was leased for $1 from Canadian National for the next 40 years.

Construction is set to be completed in about a year.