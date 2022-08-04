(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to bring a cold case to a close as the date approaches that a 25-year-old mother of four went missing before being found murdered more than two years later.

It will soon be 18 years ago that Yolanda Bindics, a 25-year-old working mother of four daughters, went missing from Jamestown, New York on Aug. 10, 2004 after she had reportedly told people that day she “had good news to share.”

Bindics’ skeletal remains were found in a desolate, wooded, untraveled area on Sept. 10, 2006 in the town of Charlotte.

Now, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says new leads have been generated, and new forensic technology is being used to analyze evidence, which was not possible previously.

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff’s office reported it is re-interviewing witnesses and has new databases that have allowed access to new data on possible suspects.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes unit is asking anyone with details on the case to come forward to help to find Bindics’ murderer.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes unit by email unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us or to call Investigator Tom Tarpley at (716) 753-4578 or Tom Di Zinno at (716) 753-4579.