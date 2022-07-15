Longtime Chautauqua County Sheriff Captain David Bentley was laid to rest on July 15 after drowning in Chautauqua Lake on July 9.

Law enforcement stood side by side as one last salute was given to the captain.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone spoke about how they are remembering Bentley in the office.

“We’re telling a lot of stories and sharing a lot of tears and a lot of laughs at the same time,” said Sheriff James Quattrone, Chautauqua County.

Quattrone said Bentley’s role in the office was perceived as a mentor and a father figure.

“Some of them actually called him their work dad because, as I shared earlier today, he could give some great fatherly advice and at the same time be very willing to discipline us when it was needed,” Quattrone said.

Community members of Chautauqua County lined the streets to pay their respects as he was taken to his final resting place.

Retired Deputy Sheriff James Carlson said the outpouring of support is no surprise.

“That’s Dave. Dave had a lot of friends and he would do the same thing for anybody. There were a lot of times when we went on calls that he would support victims, anything they needed at any time. That was Dave,” said James Carlson, Retired Deputy Sheriff.

For those that knew him best, they said that Captain Bentley will continue to leave his mark for those currently serving on the force for years to come.

“Dave was full of knowledge. He taught the younger guys a lot and mentored a lot of the younger guys. I know that after I left if any of the younger guys had questions, they would go to Dave. Dave was like a father to all the younger guys up there,” Carlson said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Carlson said he is confident that Captain Bentley’s lasting impact will continue on and will be beneficial for anyone serving.