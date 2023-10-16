Jamestown NY, (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Jail will announce a new program meant to help inmates after their incarceration.

A press conference will be hosted by Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone and the National Sheriffs’ Association to announce a new prison rehabilitation program on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m.

This new program, set to launch at the Chautauqua County Jail, is meant to prepare inmates for release and make the county jail safer.

The conference will be held at the Robert H. Jackson Center, located at 305 E. Fourth St. in Jamestown, New York.

A livestream will be available for those who are unable to attend the conference, which you can watch on the Chautauqua County’s YouTube page.