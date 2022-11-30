(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found over a year ago.

The bodies of two women were found in the Rails to Trails hiking area on Woleben Road in Portland, New York in Chautauqua County in September 2021.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found the first set of remains on Sept. 26, 2021, and the second two days later as they “were searching for other evidence in the area.” Both bodies were taken to the Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab in Erie for analysis.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 29 reported one of those women found has been identified as Marquita Mull of Buffalo, NY, who went missing in June of 2021.

Photo: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office — Marquita Mull

The sheriff’s office is still looking to identify the other woman. She is described as being between 15-35 years old and was between 4’11” and 5’7”.

Police report the body of the unidentified woman appears to have been at the location much longer than the other body. The clothes the woman was wearing were first sold in the early 1990s, and police believe the body may have been there since 2011 or earlier.

Photo: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office –unidentified female’s clothing

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who can recognize the clothing or has any knowledge of a missing person who might have been wearing the clothing.

Mull was identified as an Erie County, New York resident, so the sheriff’s office believes the other person could also have been from the Erie County area in New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jacob Stahley at (716) 753-4973 or send an email to UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us.