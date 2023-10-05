Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown, New York resident has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

The Jamestown Police Department asks for assistance in locating 18-year-old Zachary Hamby, 18, who was reported as a missing endangered person with autism. Hamby is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on October 2, 2023, in the City of Jamestown.

Photo courtesy of Jamestown Police Department

Anyone who sees Hamby or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 referencing CR# 32024-23.