(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Police in Chautauqua County have arrested one man in connection to several vehicle break-ins and trespassing after a short investigation.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating after several vehicle entries, trespass complaints, and a burglary were reported in the Town of Pomfret, NY between Dec. 28 and 30.

After a brief investigation helped by multiple people providing video evidence, deputies arrested a Dunkirk man in connection to the reported break-ins and burglary on Jan. 12.

He’s since been charged with trespassing, petit larceny and burglary.