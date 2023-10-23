(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Chautauqua County, New York’s two public airports have received state infrastructure funding for structural and security enhancements.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week $49 million for infrastructure enhancements to airports across New York state.

The Chautauqua County Dunkirk Airport will receive $500,000 for new electric bi-fold doors that will replace the two existing bi-fold hangar doors from the 1960s.

The Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport is slated to receive $1.1 million for the improvement of existing commercial space within the airport terminal building, replacement of a rapid heating system in an existing hangar and the replacement of an existing security camera system in and around the terminal.

“We appreciate the state funding allocated to both of our Chautauqua County Airports,” Shannon Fischer, Manager of Airports, explained. “We are looking forward to making these, much needed, improvements and investments to our airports’ infrastructure.”

The projects will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.