Update: Multiple calls went out overnight into Wednesday that the fire had rekindled, damaging a structure and vehicles nearby. The motel has been ordered to be demolished.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people were hospitalized and around 15 hotel guests were displaced after a fire destroyed a Chautauqua County motel early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out to the Colony Motel at 620 Fairmount Ave in West Ellicott, NY around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Initial reports indicated there was one person entrapped inside the building.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire in the back of the building, with significant extension to the second story. The resident that was reported to be entrapped was found safety outside the building.

Fire departments reported they were still working to contain the flames into the afternoon.

Two people and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Another firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to an update from the county.

Crews report they performed interior searches on the first floor of the building and found no other victims.

“We’ve used a significant amount of water to extinguish the blaze,” stated Chief Judtham in a release. “Once the fire is safely contained, fire investigators will begin looking into a cause.”

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting around 15 hotel guests who were displaced.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, a structural demolition ordered by the Town of Ellicott was underway.

In addition to Celoron FB, Lakewood FD, Bemus Point FD, Fluvanna FD, Kennedy FD, Sherman FD, Ashville FD, Busti FD and Frewsburg FD responded to the scene. Chautauqua County Emergency Services, County EMS, Alstar EMS, Ellicott Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is investigating the fire’s cause and origin.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office at (716)753-4231 or the Ellicott Police Department at (716)665-7083.