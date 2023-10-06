Chautauqua Co., NY — (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Five Jamestown, NY residents are behind bars after a search warrant executed on a Jamestown apartment uncovered four different types of narcotics.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers from their Metro Drug Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 600 block of Spring St. in the City of Jamestown, NY on Oct. 10 at 6:10 a.m.

A search of the apartment uncovered quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Alprazolam as well as scales, packaging materials, and a small quantity of cash.

Six people were in the apartment when officers entered with five of them being taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as criminally using drug paraphernalia and are being held pending arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

he Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Jamestown Police, Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9, Chautauqua County Sheriff Dept. K-9, Dunkirk Police Department,

Jamestown Fire Department and Chautauqua County Emergency Services.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity are asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477). For the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Tip line call either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.