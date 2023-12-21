(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown, NY, man has been arrested after an investigation by City of Jamestown Police found he committed multiple criminal acts of a sexual nature against three juvenile victims.

After receiving reports of sexual abuse, the Jamestown Police’s Juvenile Detective Bureau investigated Devien A. Denson, 22, of Jamestown, NY.

That investigation found that Denson committed several criminal acts of a sexual nature against three victims.

Denson was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 21 on several warrants for three counts each of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual acts, and one count of rape.

He’s now being held pending arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.