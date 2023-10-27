(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown man is facing charges after fleeing from police then crashing and fleeing on foot before being apprehended.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with emergency lights and sirens on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 9:23 p.m. The driver reportedly did not stop, leading to a pursuit.

The police pursuit headed west on I-86, then turned around and headed east on I-86. The pursuit continued on Rt. 394 near Fardink Rd. before the vehicle crashed into a ditch.

The driver, a 48-year-old Jamestown man, fled the scene on foot. He was caught by police not too long after.

He is facing charges of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Resisting arrest, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, No Stopping standing on a highway, Speed in Zone, Move from lane unsafe, Reckless Operation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd.

He was released and given appearance tickets to appear in the Town of North Harmony Court at a later date.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, Ellicott Police and Lakewood Busti Police.