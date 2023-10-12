(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A pair of Jamestown, NY residents are behind bars after a home parole visit lead to authorities uncovering over 100 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl along with a pair of firearms and cash.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers were assisting parole officers with a home visit for Samuel Arrington, 32, of Jamestown, NY at his residence on King St. just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 12. During the visit, parole officers reportedly found a shotgun, a white powdery substance and ammunition leading to the department’s Metro Drug Task Force being called in to assist.

A warrant was quickly obtained for the residence by the task force which lead to investigators uncovering a loaded .357 magnum revolver, a 12 gauge shotgun, ammunition for both weapons, 107.9 grams of powder cocaine, 119.8 grams of fentanyl, scales, and $2,301.00 in U.S. Currency.

Photo courtesy of Jamestown Police Department

Samuel Arrington, 32. Photo courtesy of Jamestown Police Department.

Desire Williams, 32. Photo courtesy of Jamestown Police Department.

Now, Arrington is facing numerous felony charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Desire Williams, 32, of Jamestown, NY who was also living at the residence, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child due to a young child being present at the time and in close proximity to the drugs.

The Jamestown Police Department was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and NYS Parole.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity are asked to call the Jamestown Police Department tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477). For the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Tip line call either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.