(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Cleveland, Ohio residents were arrested in Chautauqua County, New York Sunday evening after a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle led to a foot pursuit.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to assist the Dunkirk Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:07 p.m. with an active vehicle pursuit with a reported stolen Honda Civic out of Ohio.

Chautauqua County deputies took over the pursuit on Route 5 near Willow Rd, in the Town of Dunkirk.

Police report the car was seen heading west on Route 5, committing multiple lane violations in a reckless manner.

The car then became disabled in a vineyard on Lakeview Road near Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. That’s when the occupants — a 20-year-old Cleveland, Ohio man, and a 19-year-old Cleveland, Ohio man — fled on foot.

Deputies took the 19-year-old passenger into custody, and a multi-agency search began for the driver.

A perimeter was established and Chautauqua County Sheriffs K-9 Drake and K-9 Bentley were able to help locate the driver shortly after in tall grass close to the disabled vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody without incident, arraigned, and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3RD Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2ND Degree and multiple traffic violations.

The passenger was reportedly involved in a stolen vehicle complaint earlier that day that NYSP Fredonia were investigating and was turned over to them. He was arraigned for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3RD Degree.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Units, NYSP Fredonia, Dunkirk Police Department and Fredonia Police Department.